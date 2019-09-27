Irrigation projects across Telangana brimming again with spells of heavy rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: Thanks to the third spell of rains in the region, projects on the Krishna river receiving copious inflows on Thursday. Even though the two Telugu States have used a considerable amount of water, stored in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects, this crop season, many projects were filled to the brim on Thursday.

It may be recalled that Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects were filled up during the second spell of rains last month. Officials released water for irrigation purposes, emptying them both to an extent.

With heavy rains in the catchment area, outflows at Almatti project in Karnataka were recorded at 1.33 lakh cusecs at 6 pm. Outflows from Narayanpur were measured at 1,68,266 cusecs; outflows from Srisailam, 2,51,944 cusecs; Jurala, 9.48 cusecs. The Nagarjuna Sagar project received water at 1.90 lakh cusecs.

In the Godavari basin, the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Mendora mandal of Nizamabad district also received sizeable inflows. The officials concerned expect the inflows to continue until the water in the reservoir touches 79 tmcft. On Thursday evening, the water was measured at 60.63 tmcft.

As per the latest statistics, the Mid-Manair reservoir received water at 25.85 cusecs, discharging it at 4.38 cusecs.

SRSP Superintending Engineer (SE) G Srinivas Reddy said upstream areas in Maharashtra were seeing good rains and many projects there were full of water. “Local rains have increased inflows in Jayakwadi, Vishnupuri and Babli projects in Maharashtra. The surplus there has reached SRSP. In the last 24 hours, we have received 1.7 tmcft,” he said. Srinivas Reddy said all 12 projects in erstwhile Adilabad project were full of water. “The surplus waters will flow into SRSP,” he said.

