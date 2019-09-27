KCR ruined fiscal discipline in State, says Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking exception to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blaming the Centre for the reduction in the State budget for the current fiscal year, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has alleged that the TRS supremo was trying to put the blame on the Centre for his failure.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said that Rao had ruined the financial discipline in the State through his wrong policies and decisions and is now blaming the Centre for the reduction in the budget. “KCR is carrying out false propaganda that economic slowdown was due to BJP,” he alleged.

According to him, there was a lot of difference between Central and State budgets. The Central budget has financial discipline while the State lacked it. “The State government due to its wrong policies and priorities has put the State in serious financial crisis while the Centre with its corrective measures was trying to stabilise the situation,” he said.

The State government spent Rs 1.5 crore on presenting gifts to officials at the time of the inauguration of Kaleshwaram project.

Commenting on Rohingya refugees issue, the Union minister said that the Centre was gathering information about Rohingya’s population in the country. There are about 6,000 Rohingyas in Telangana, he said. On remarks made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi against US President Donald Trump for describing Prime Minister Modi as ‘Father of India’, Kishan Reddy said Asad was just an ordinary MP and his comment should not be taken seriously.