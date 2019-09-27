Home States Telangana

KCR ruined fiscal discipline in State, says Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Commenting on Rohingya refugees issue, the Union minister said that the Centre was gathering information about Rohingya’s population in the country.

Published: 27th September 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking exception to  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blaming the Centre for the reduction in the State budget for the current fiscal year, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has alleged that the TRS supremo was trying to put the blame on the Centre for his failure.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said that Rao had ruined the financial discipline in the State through his wrong policies and decisions and is now blaming the Centre for the reduction in the budget. “KCR is carrying out false propaganda that economic slowdown was due to BJP,” he alleged.

According to him, there was a lot of difference between Central and State budgets. The Central budget has financial discipline while the State lacked it. “The State government due to its wrong policies and priorities has put the State in serious financial crisis while the Centre with its corrective measures was trying to stabilise the situation,” he said.

The State government spent Rs 1.5 crore on presenting gifts to officials at the time of the inauguration of Kaleshwaram project. 

Commenting on Rohingya refugees issue, the Union minister said that the Centre was gathering information about Rohingya’s population in the country. There are about 6,000 Rohingyas in Telangana, he said.  On remarks made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi against US President Donald Trump for describing Prime Minister Modi as ‘Father of India’, Kishan Reddy said Asad was just an ordinary MP and his comment should not be taken seriously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM KCR Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy TRS supremo Centre Telangana Budget US President Donald Trump Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp