KTR asks Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Factory management to provide jobs to local youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asked the representatives of Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Factory (RFCL) to provide employment to local youth when the factory reopens.

During a review meeting on RFCL here on Thursday, the minister assured that the State government would train the youth under Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

The TASK would train skill and semi-skilled labour and the RFCL should fill up the vacancies with them, Rama Rao told the representatives of RFCL.

The State government is ready to spend money on imparting training to youth and the TASK would design special courses for them.

Rama Rao also wanted the representatives of the RFCL to examine the possibility of recruiting unskilled workers from the district employment exchange.

The minister said that he would write a letter to the Human Resources Ministry to reopen the Kendriya Vidyalaya on RFCL the premises. Rama Rao also suggested the representatives of RFCL to utilise the services of locals for transport and Hamali works.

Stating that the State government is giving priority to reopening of RFCL, he said that as part of the reopening plans, the government bought the RFCL shares. He said that the State government is also trying to reopen industries like Ballapur Industries Limited (BILT).