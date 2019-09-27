Home States Telangana

KTR asks Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Factory management to provide jobs to local youth

The State government is ready to spend money on imparting training to youth and the TASK would design special courses for them. 

Published: 27th September 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP B Venkatesh and MLA K Chander argue with Union Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asked the representatives of Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Factory (RFCL) to provide employment to local youth when the factory reopens. 

During a review meeting on RFCL here on Thursday, the minister assured that the State government would train the youth under Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). 

The TASK would train skill and semi-skilled labour and the RFCL should fill up the vacancies with them, Rama Rao told the representatives of RFCL. 

The State government is ready to spend money on imparting training to youth and the TASK would design special courses for them. 

Rama Rao also wanted the representatives of the RFCL to examine the possibility of recruiting unskilled workers from the district employment exchange.

The minister said that he would write a letter to the Human Resources Ministry to reopen the Kendriya Vidyalaya on RFCL the premises. Rama Rao also suggested the representatives of RFCL to utilise the services of locals for transport and Hamali works.

Stating that the State government is giving priority to reopening of RFCL, he said that as part of the reopening plans, the government bought the RFCL shares. He said that the State government is also trying to reopen industries like Ballapur Industries Limited (BILT). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Industries Minister Ramagundam Fertilisers Chemicals Factory Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge TASK RFCL
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp