‘Petitioners cannot convert HC into an election tribunal’, Telangana Chief Justice raps petitioners

Why the MPs have not lodged a police complaint if their signatures were allegedly forged by the municipal authorities concerned? the bench asked the petitioners.

Published: 27th September 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the petitioners — public representatives — as to why they have not registered their protest or raised objections when the authorities concerned have not informed them or taken their views during pre-poll exercise for municipal elections, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday said that the petitioners cannot convert the High Court into an ‘election tribunal’ by raising queries relating towards delimitation, preparation of voters list and so on. 

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, posed these questions while dealing with the affidavits filed separately by Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, A Revanth Reddy, BJP MPs B Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Babu Rao complaining that they were not informed or consulted by the authorities concerned to take their views and suggestions prior to division of wards in municipalities falling under their constituencies. 

Ready to conduct polls: SEC

Meanwhile, the standing counsel for the State Election Commission told the Court that the SEC is ready to conduct elections to municipalities and municipal corporations in the State. Of the 126 municipalities where elections have to be conducted, there was court stay in respect of 75 municipalities. The State has already rectified shortcomings in all the municipalities, he added and urged the Court to issue a new schedule for the purpose. The bench posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.

