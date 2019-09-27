Home States Telangana

Railway projects undermined due to Telangana government's negligence: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Reddy says TS government is not ready to provide land for Ghatkesar-Raigiri railway line

Published: 27th September 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 02:49 AM

SCR GM Gajanan Mallya holds a meeting with MPs from Telangana and Karnataka at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Thursday (Photo |EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a high profile meeting with the South Central Railway officials, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and 12 other Members of Parliament from Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions as well as parts of Karnataka claimed that many railway projects have been undermined due to the neglect of the State government. 

Kishan said that as the previous administrations neglected railway infrastructure, the people of Telangana were not used to travelling by train and therefore Rs 1,813 crore was allocated for the development of the infrastructure. The meeting was attended by Suresh C Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Railway Board, Gajanan Mallya, SCR GM and other divisional managers over a video conference.

Kishan Reddy said, “I will soon discuss with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal... to fast track the solutions for the issues discussed today. We have already expedited work on the Cherlapally Terminal. Once it is completed, the traffic at Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Nampally will be reduced. 
We wanted to build a bigger terminal, but the State government allocated us only 50 acres of land.”
Kishan Reddy also alleged that the State government is not ready to provide land for a railway line between Ghatkesar and Raigiri.

‘Set up coach factory’
Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy also wrote a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, urging him to take steps to establish Railway Coach Factory in the State and also complete railway lines and rail under bridge and rail over bridge sanctioned to the State. 

