Home States Telangana

Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau conducts searches at houses  of 17 IMS officials

Following the government’s nod, the agency had taken up the investigation into irregularities and corruption in Insurance Medical Services.

Published: 27th September 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, who registered criminal cases against officials of the Insurance Medical Service (IMS),  for causing a loss of Rs 11.69  crore to government exchequer in purchasing medicines, conducted searches at the residences of 17 government officials and four private persons including a V6 television channel reporter on Thursday and seized incriminatory documents.

Following the government’s nod, the agency had taken up the investigation into irregularities and corruption in Insurance Medical Services. It was found that the IMS director and other officials including a TV channel reporter indulged in offence in diverting government funds to personnel accounts by making fake indents, falsification of records, violating rules and regulations in purchasing the medicines, surgical kits causing to loss to the government to the tune of `11.50 crore. 

“Medicines worth `1.22 crore were indented and received by Dr K Padma but the stock was not seen at the dispensaries of Bollaram and Bonthapally in May 2018. IMS Director Devika Rani, assistant director Dr K Vasantha Indira and others have caused loss to the government of `9.43 crore in the purchase of medicines through Special drug dispensing Unit (SDDU) in local purchase instead of rate contract during the year 2017-1018,” the ACB officials said. C

Telugu TV channel V6 reporter K Narender Reddy acted as benami to an officer in supplying the medicines. He obtained one lakh rupees in his name illegally from the IMS. Other medical agents have played a key role in posing as pharma suppliers and obtained amount from the IMS director and other officers by offering commission. 
Armed with inquiry reports, the ACB conducted searches and seized some incriminatory documents. 
Cases registered

The ACB officials registered cases against 17 IMS officers and four private persons including a TV channel reporter under Section 13 (1) (c) (d), 7 (a), 13 (a), read with 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and 477 (a) (Falsification of accounts), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record), 420 (cheating) read with 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 of IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau ACB officials Insurance Medical Service V6 television channel reporter IMS Director Devika Rani
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp