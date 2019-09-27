Telangana Congress chief Uttam Reddy calls TRS working president KTR 'Bachha'

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

SURYAPET: In what can be a repeat of the ‘mass nomination’ phenomenon seen in Nizamabad during the Lok Sabha elections, scores of sarpanches and advocates have decided to throw their hat in the ring for the upcoming byelections in Huzurnagar Assembly segment.

The State Sarpanches Association has announced that as many as 251 sarpanches will file their papers to protest against the government’s alleged negligence of development of villages. They claimed the government did not release funds to panchayats. They also oppose the joint cheque powers that have been given to upa sarpanches. They are expected to file the papers on September 29 and 30.

On the other hand, around 50 advocates from segment will file their papers to protest against the transfer of some civil and criminal cases to the Kodad court. They said the new court building in Huzurnagar, built with Rs 3 crore, had all the required facilities. However, cases from Mellacheruvu and Chinthalapalem have been moved to Kodad Court which functions out of a rented building.

‘KTR is bachha’

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in the town, Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised IT Minister KT Rama Rao for saying that his wife’s victory at Huzurnagar would only benefit him and not the people. “The byelection at Huzurnagar will change TS’ history. KTR is a bachha (kid). He is enjoying a ministry given to him by his father. Only his family has benefited from TRS rule,” he said.