Telangana government orders conversion of fast track courts to POSCO special courts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday issued orders converting nine fast track courts as special courts to deal with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Secretary of Legal Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Justice V Niranjan Rao issued orders to this effect.

The State government, in consultation with the High Court, notified the fast track courts as the special courts for trial of POCSO cases.

The Fast Track Courts to be converted as Special Courts exclusively to deal with trial and disposal of cases under POCSO Act Judicial District Headquarters include: XIII Additional Chief Judge (FTC), City Civil Court, Hyderabad; IV Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court (FTC), Karimnagar; II Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court (FTC), Khammam; II Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court (FTC), Mahabubnagar; II Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court (FTC), Medak at Sangareddy.