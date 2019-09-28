Baby killed by drunk uncle in Telangana

NALGONDA: In a horrific incident, a three-month-old baby was brutally killed by her uncle at Chinnagudem village in Nalgonda on Friday.
The accused allegedly smashed the sleeping baby against the floor multiple times in an inebriated state. According to police, the infant Johncy Rani lived with her parents Venkateshwarlu and Laxmi in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.
Two days ago, Laxmi had taken the baby with her to her mother’s hometown in Chinnagudem. They were supposed to return to Guntur on Saturday.
