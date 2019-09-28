Huzurnagar voters will decide who is ‘local’, says TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the crucial bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly seat, the leaders of both TRS and Congress were locked in a wordy duel over the issue of whose candidate is ‘local’ to the constituency.



TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy had recently described TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy as a ‘non-local’. On Friday, it was the turn of the ruling TRS to raise the nativity issue, questioning the roots of Uttam Kumar Reddy as well as his wife and Congress candidate Padmavathi.

Karne Prabhakar, the pink party’s Whip in the State Legislative Council, said: “Uttam Kumar Reddy was born in Bengaluru and married Padmavathi, who has roots in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Saidi Reddy is a native of Mathampalli in Garidepalli mandal in Huzurnagar. The voters of Huzurnagar will decide who is a local candidate and who is a non-local.”He averred that the TRS candidate would win with a thumping majority.

‘Rahul is bachha too’

Referring to Uttam Kumar Reddy calling TRS working president KT Rama Rao a “bachha” (kid), he said: “If a young man like KTR is a bachha, then Uttam Kumar Reddy should call AICC leader Rahul Gandhi too a bachha.”

Prabhakar said that State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy never violated his official post. The PCC chief lodging a complaint with the Governor against Gutha was just a publicity stunt, the TRS leader alleged.

Meanwhile, MLA A Jeevan Reddy quipped that when Padmavathi was defeated she was given the Huzurnagar ticket. “If she losses in the Huzurnagar bypoll, then Uttam Kumar Reddy would give her a ticket for municipal polls,” Jeevan Reddy said.

TRS will win by 40,000 votes: Palla Rajeshwar

Suryapet: “The TRS candidate will win the Huzurnagar byelection by a margin of at least 40,000 votes,” claimed Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the party’s in-charge for the Assembly segment. He slammed TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy for calling TRS working president KT Rama Rao a ‘baccha (kid)’. “Uttam Kumar Reddy should take a look at himself,” he said