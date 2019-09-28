Home States Telangana

Huzurnagar voters will decide who is ‘local’, says TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar

Prabhakar said that State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy never violated his official post.

Published: 28th September 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar

TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar (Photo| Twitter/ Telangana CMO)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the crucial bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly seat, the leaders of both TRS and Congress were locked in a wordy duel over the issue of whose candidate is ‘local’ to the constituency.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy had recently described TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy as a ‘non-local’. On Friday, it was the turn of the ruling TRS to raise the nativity issue, questioning the roots of Uttam Kumar Reddy as well as his wife and Congress candidate Padmavathi.  

Karne Prabhakar, the pink party’s Whip in the State Legislative Council, said: “Uttam Kumar Reddy was born in Bengaluru and married Padmavathi, who has roots in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Saidi Reddy is a native of Mathampalli in Garidepalli mandal in Huzurnagar. The voters of Huzurnagar will  decide who is a local candidate and who is a non-local.”He averred that the TRS candidate would win with a thumping majority.

‘Rahul is bachha too’

Referring to Uttam Kumar Reddy calling TRS working president KT Rama Rao a “bachha” (kid), he said: “If a young man like KTR is a bachha, then Uttam Kumar Reddy should call AICC leader Rahul Gandhi too a bachha.”

Prabhakar said that State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy never violated his official post. The PCC chief lodging a complaint with the Governor against Gutha was just a publicity stunt, the TRS leader alleged.

Meanwhile, MLA A Jeevan Reddy quipped that when Padmavathi was defeated she was given the Huzurnagar ticket. “If she losses in the Huzurnagar bypoll, then Uttam Kumar Reddy would give her a ticket for municipal polls,” Jeevan Reddy said.

TRS will win by 40,000 votes: Palla Rajeshwar

Suryapet: “The TRS candidate will win the Huzurnagar byelection by a margin of at least 40,000 votes,” claimed Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the party’s in-charge for the Assembly segment. He slammed TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy for calling TRS working president KT Rama Rao a ‘baccha (kid)’. “Uttam Kumar Reddy should take a look at himself,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huzurnagar Telangana
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp