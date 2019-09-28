IT use enhances Legislative work, says Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While highlighting the measures taken by the state government to modernise the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday explained to the parliamentarians from across the world how computerisation of the Legislature helps the members to discharge their duties more effectively and provide better services to the people.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, Srinivas Reddy said that the Legislative business could be enhanced using IT to obtain public input on the issues being studied in the Parliamentary Committees. Parliamentary Committees could use video-conferencing to reduce the travel time, he said.

He also suggested that information technology could also be used for voting in the Parliament and as well as in the State Assemblies.

Speaking about the practices in place in the Telangana Legislature, he said: “The members of the State Legislature get an SMS alert about their questions, ahead of the conduct of the Question Hour in the Assembly and in the Council. The SMS alerts on the list of questions for the day are also sent to the minister, secretary of the department concerned and members who asked the question.”