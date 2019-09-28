KTR urges water Board not to depend on funds from Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “AT a time when numerous industries are being established on the city outskirts, how come the revenues for Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) failed to grow for years together,” Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao questioned HMWS&SB officials on Friday.

While attending a review meeting on HMWS&SB activities here on Friday, the minister directed Board MD Dana Kishore to identify the reasons behind the decline in the revenues to the Water Board. “Instead of depending on the State government for funds, the Water Board should generate revenues on its own and sustain itself,” he said.

HMWS&SB supplying enough water for everyone: KTR



Claiming that the Board was currently supplying sufficient water for everyone, minister KT Rama Rao asked the HMWS&SB officials to develop GIS mapping for both water and sewage pipe lines and geo-tagging for its manholes.