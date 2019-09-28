Linganna’s condolence meeting gets Telangana High Court nod

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the DSP of Yellandu in Khammam district to accord permission to the petitioner for holding condolence meeting in memory of Punnam Lingaiah alias Linganna, who was killed in an alleged fake police encounter at Rallagadda in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on July 31.



The Court, however, made it clear to the organisers to hold the meeting on September 29 either in an auditorium or a function hall instead of the proposed venue at Gundala where the deceased was killed.

Further, the Court directed the police and organisers to take steps ensuring law and order and that the meeting should be held between 11 am and 3 pm on the day. It also imposed restrictions on the number of people attending the meeting and that no weapons should be carried to the venue which should be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Justice T Vinod Kumar was passing this order in a petition filed by Mukthi Satyam, MPP of Gundala, seeking directions to the police to accord permission to the condolence meeting.