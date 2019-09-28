Home States Telangana

Telangana civic polls: Arguments to continue on October 1

Though the government has sought 106 days to complete entire pre-poll process, it has completed it in 28 days and objections raised have been cleared in one day.

Published: 28th September 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday heard the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel who contended that the government has violated almost all rules of Telangana Municipalities Act during the pre-poll exercise to conduct municipal elections in Telangana.

Though the government has sought 106 days to complete entire pre-poll process, it has completed it in 28 days and objections raised have been cleared in one day, counsel pointed out and urged the court to grant stay on issuance of notification to conduct municipal polls and to re-conduct the entire pre-poll exercise in the manner as prescribed under the Act and the Rules there under.

Petitioner’s counsel Ch Naresh Reddy made submissions before HC dealing with PILs filed separately by advocate K Anjukumar Reddy from Nirmal and S Malla Reddy from Medchal seeking stay on issuance of notification to conduct municipal polls and to re-conduct entire pre-poll exercise.

On the other hand, state additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao contended that the entire pre-poll process was done in commensurate with the Rules and as per the court orders. All the objections raised in the case were resolved except for those relating to merger of some gram panchayats with municipalities.

The bench pointed out that the SEC has approached the court when the government has failed to respond to conduct elections to the civic bodies whose term has already expired. The bench posted the matter to Oct 1 for further hearing.

Telangana Telangana Municipalities Act
