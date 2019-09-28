Home States Telangana

Telangana government orders enquiry after Niloufer documents air dirty laundry in public

In the letter, Dr Prasad said, 'He is conducting unauthorised clinical trials on poor patients without taking their consent (sic).'

Published: 28th September 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Niloufer Hospital in Nampally is the State’s most visited and, due to poor infrastructure and manpower, the most burdened pediatric government hospital. However, this huge responsibility of catering to patients’ needs does not stop senior doctors of the hospital from having feuds among themselves.

One such feud between two senior doctors of the hospital — Resident Medical Officer Dr Lalu Prasad, who is also the president of Telangana Government Doctors Association and Dr Ravi Kumar, the head of the pediatrics department — has now led to an inquiry by the government into alleged illegal clinical trials in the hospital.

The controversy has also engulfed Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy. Speaking to media, Dr Ravi Kumar alleged that the DME was giving false information against him to the health minister.

Dr Prasad had earlier shot an open letter to senior health department officials, in which he made a wide range of allegations against Dr Kumar. What caught the eye of public health authorities was the allegation of illegal clinical trials.

In the letter, Dr Prasad said, “He is conducting unauthorised clinical trials on poor patients without taking their consent (sic).”

The DME has ordered an inquiry into the allegation. Attempts to reach Dr Reddy for his version on Friday proved futile, as he said he was busy in a meeting. 

Dr Ravi Kumar, however, said, “The allegations are just a ploy to defame Niloufer Hospital. Clinical trials are conducted only after the ethical committee gives permission for them. We take the consent of parents before giving drugs to children; each parent signs on a paper. The DME gave wrong information to the health minister, saying that there are complaints by PG students against me.”

He also shared documents related to the trials, bearing the signature of hospital Superintendent Dr Murali Krishna.

