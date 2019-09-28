Home States Telangana

Telangana Secretariat to be shut permanently from September 29

The Chief Secretary’s office and several other offices have already been functioning from BRK Bhavan.

Published: 28th September 2019 11:33 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao showing the design of the proposed Telangana Secretariat complex at a media conference in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao showing the design of the proposed Telangana Secretariat complex at a media conference in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The existing Secretariat, which served the combined states of AP and TS for over six decades as the seat of the State administration, will be closed permanently from Sunday.

With the shifting of offices from the existing Secretariat to BRK Bhavan and other places almost completed, officials on Friday directed the staff not to discharge their duties from the existing Secretariat from Sunday onwards. The last working day will be Saturday. The staff were told to vacate the Secretariat and lock their offices.

According to sources, the main gate of the existing Secretariat would be locked on Sunday. The officials have already locked the gates of the AP Secretariat. The keys would be placed at the disposal of senior officials. If any department requires the keys for shifting the furniture or other items from the existing Secretariat, they should get permission and obtain the keys from the senior officials.

The Chief Secretary’s office and several other offices have already been functioning from BRK Bhavan. Ministers A Indra Karan Reddy and V Prasanth Reddy moved to their departments. According to sources, Finance Minister T Harish Rao will use Aranya Bhavan.

Other ministers too have found alternative places in the city. The CMO will function from HMRL in Rasoolpura. Officials will soon demolish the existing Secretariat blocks and start constructing a new Secretariat complex. The new building may cost Rs 500 crore with an office space of more than six lakh sft.

