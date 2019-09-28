Uttam Kumar Reddy asks Telangana Governor to seek Gutha’s resignation for interfering in byelection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy was interfering in Huzurnagar byelection.

In a letter to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “All known constitutional norms and traditions are being violated in Telangana by the ruling TRS party in general and specifically now to win the Huzurnagar byelection. Gutha Sukender Reddy, chairman of Legislative Council, is interfering in the election process of Huzurnagar byelection against all known constitutional norms and proprieties. He is interfering in elections and thus lowering the dignity of the high office he holds.”

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Sukhender Reddy, in the last three to four days, called Palakeedu ZPTC Motilal Naik, Sarpanch Jitender Reddy and a large number of other Congress leaders from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, and was persuading them to join the TRS.

The TPCC chief alleged that Sukender Reddy in 2015 defected to the TRS from the Congress under pecuniary considerations. Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the Governor to seek the resignation of Sukhender Reddy on moral grounds.