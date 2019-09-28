Home States Telangana

Uttam Kumar Reddy asks Telangana Governor to seek Gutha’s resignation for interfering in byelection

The TPCC chief alleged that Sukender Reddy in 2015 defected to to the TRS from the Congress under pecuniary considerations.

Published: 28th September 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy was interfering in Huzurnagar byelection.

In a letter to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “All known constitutional norms and traditions are being violated in Telangana by the ruling TRS party in general and specifically now to win the Huzurnagar byelection. Gutha Sukender Reddy, chairman of Legislative Council, is interfering in the election process of Huzurnagar byelection against all known constitutional norms and proprieties. He is interfering in elections and thus lowering the dignity of the high office he holds.”

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Sukhender Reddy, in the last three to four days, called Palakeedu ZPTC Motilal Naik, Sarpanch Jitender Reddy and a large number of other Congress leaders from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, and was persuading them to join the TRS.

The TPCC chief alleged that Sukender Reddy in 2015 defected to the TRS from the Congress under pecuniary considerations. Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the Governor to seek the resignation of Sukhender Reddy on moral grounds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Assembly
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp