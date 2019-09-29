Home States Telangana

Audio tape of Insurance Medical Service staff in Telangana leaked on social media

After the audio clip went viral, the ACB officials investigating the case decided to send the clip to a forensic lab for proper verification.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Insurance Medical Service (IMS) senior assistant M Surendranath Babu, one of the accused in the irregularities that had taken place in purchase of medicines, had allegedly pressurised a woman doctor to place fraudulent indents for purchasing medicine even, without any requirement. 

Days after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested seven officers of IMA including its director Dr Ch Devika Rani and others, the audio clips in which the senior assistant had conversation with a woman doctor surfaced and was widely circulated online. 

In their clip, Surendranath was heard trying to bring pressure on the doctor to place an illegal indent for medicines. However, the doctor refused to do as advised. She also demanded the caller to give an authorised letter for placing indents. 

After the audio clip went viral, the ACB officials investigating the case decided to send the clip to a forensic lab for proper verification. Similarly, the agency has begun probe into the financial transactions made by the suspects. 

ACB to get custody of accused

The agency officials would get custody of accused persons, who are lodged in jail. Investigation officer (IO) has collected valuable documents at the time of searches and arrest of accused at their residences.

The agency has to verify the documents by cross-checking the arrested accused by questioning them in connection with the offence.

The agency suspects that some of staff and officers have colluded with the pharma companies in diverting funds from the ESI hospitals including Cherlapally and Warangal on the pretext of issuing fake bills to get funds. 

Key ‘influencers’ under watch

While an investigation is on, the ACB officials suspect the role of some key suspects who might have influenced the IMS officials into issuing fake bills, sources told Express that based on evidences and investigation reports, they would initiate action. Based on statements of accused, new leads were found in the Rs 11.50 crore scam. 

