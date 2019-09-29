Home States Telangana

Finally, Hyderabad cops get weekly offs 

Published: 29th September 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Cops

A total of 1,367 officers would benefit from the weekly offs system. ( Express Illustration )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy’s orders on implementing weekly offs to police staff, the Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday directed all the wings of Hyderabad city to mandate the weekly offs up to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). As per orders, a weekly off register is also to be documented.  

The Additional In-Charge of West Zone and Joint Police Commissioner, A R Srinivas, who earlier implemented the weekly offs to the staff, is now putting in place the new system.  

“Our office is obtaining weekly offs chart from all police stations of West Zone through the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) and being monitored by the West Zone Police Control Room to ensure weekly offs are being given to police staff and its officers,” A R Srinivas said. 

According to actual strength in West Zone Police Stations ASI to home guards, there are 821 police constables (PCs), 92 Head constables (HCs), 321 Hoe Guards (HGs), 17 Women Home Guards (WHGs), 38 Women Police Constables (WPCs), 5 Women Head Constables (WHCs), 73 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs).

A total of 1,367 officers would benefit from the weekly offs system, that is starting this week. The Telangana police department had announced to roll-out the much-awaited weekly-off system for cops in Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad in June this year.

