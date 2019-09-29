Four-day-old girl dies due to ‘medical negligence’ in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A four-day-old baby girl died while undergoing treatment at a private clinic in Kagaznagar town of Asifabad district on Saturday.



The infant’s parents, Mohan and Manasa, along with other relatives, staged a protest in front of the clinic, alleging that the death was caused due to the doctor’s negligence.



The protesters demanded that a case should be filed.

Manasa had given birth to the girl just four days ago. As the baby was underweight at the time, they took her to a children’s health clinic, where doctors advised them to keep child under observation for at least 15 days. Unfortunately, however, infant died within days.

According to family members who gathered in front of the hospital to protest, the doctors neglected the child’s treatment because they were unable to pay the fee they demanded.