HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin meets KTR, says no plans to join TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly-elected president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Mohammad Azharuddin, on Saturday met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad.



Azharuddin along with his panel members met Rama Rao.

KTR congratulated Azharuddin and his panel for the victory in HCA polls. Speaking to reporters later, Azharuddin said that KTR assured him of providing all the help towards development of sports in the State.



The Minister also assured Azharuddin that the talented youths would be encouraged in all the 33 districts in sports and games in the State.

When asked about reports of him joining the TRS, Azharuddin evaded a direct reply. However, according to sources in the TRS, the former skipper is unlikely to join TRS.



As he would continue as HCA president, there was no chance that Azharuddin would jump into active politics.



“Azharuddin will not join TRS,” a senior TRS leader said. It may be recalled that former MP G Vivek, who played an important role in the HCA, recently quit the TRS.