Huzurnagar bypoll: Congress, TRS pull out all stops in Telangana

Congress’ senior leaders have reportedly decided to extend their full support to TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who wife and former MLA Padmavathi Reddy is the party’s candidate for the bypoll. 

Nalgonda MP, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigning in the Assembly segment.

Nalgonda MP, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigning in the Assembly segment. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SURYAPET: While TRS has left no stone unturned to win the Huzurnagar Assembly segment byelection, the Congress is hard at work trying to contain the pink party’s influence there.

It has become an acid test for both parties: A win for TRS would establish it has the people’s support; a Congress win would not only consolidate its position in Huzurnagar, but also send a strong message to the ruling party. 

Since TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will campaign for S Saidi Reddy, the party’s candidate, Congress too is bringing out the big guns. It is learnt that Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, who had earlier questioned Uttam Kumar for announcing his wife as the candidate, too will campaign for the party.

Even Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, a rival of Uttam, has announced his support for Padmavathi. It may be recalled that in December 2018, Uttam Kumar had won over Saidi Reddy by only 7,000 votes. The TRS leadership believes strongly that Congress can be kept at bay this time.

TRS has also never lost a byelection. However, one cannot discount Uttam Kumar’s influence in Huzurnagar as he has won the seat five times till date. 

Allegation against Gutha

In an attempt to prevent TRS from possibly “misusing official machinery”, Congress has asked its men to stay vigilant. On Friday, Uttam had written to Governor Tamilisai Sounderrajan, asking her to stop Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy from “interfering in the election process”. 

BJP to field Kota Rama Rao

Kota Rama Rao will be BJP’s candidate for the Huzurnagar byelection. While an official announcement is yet to be made, it is learnt that the party leadership has told Rama Rao its decision and asked him to collect the B-Form from the State unit office.

Rama Rao is a local from the BC community and has a considerable presence in the constituency. It may be recalled that In December 2018, the party’s candidate B Bhagya Reddy secured only 1,555 votes and lost his deposit

TDP to enter fray as well

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to field its candidate in the byelection as well. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will announce the candidate on Sunday, with just one day to go to file the nomination.

Naidu reportedly believes fighting the bypoll would be crucial to rejuvenating the party in Telangana. Senior leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy on Saturday also announced the party would go it alone without an alliance. He said TDP had a strong base in Nalgonda and Huzurnagar

