No need for NRC in Telangana: Home Minister Mahmood Ali

Mahmood Ali refuted the claims of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who had put the number of Rohingyas at 6,000.

Published: 29th September 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 09:01 AM

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali. ( Photo | Twitter )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Saturday said there was no need for an exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Telangana.

“Telangana is not a border State. There are hardly 200 to 300 Rohingyas in the city. There is no need for an NRC exercise such as the one taken up in Assam,” he told Express. 

Mahmood Ali refuted the claims of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who had put the number of Rohingyas at 6,000. However, he quickly added that the State had received no information on an NRC exercise so far. 

The minister reiterated the State government’s earlier stance on the Centre’s new Motor Vehicles Act.

“Punishing a father when his son drives a vehicle without a license is absurd. We will not implement the Act’s provisions,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, while answering a question, denied that he was extending any support to Rohingyas. “All allegations against me with regard to Rohingyas are false. The government did not provide shelter to Rohingyas,” he said.

On allegations about irregularities in the police recruitment, he said the recruitment was “perfect” and there were no room for any irregularities. On the arrests of sarpanches in Huzurnagar, who wanted to file nominations, he said he had no information.

