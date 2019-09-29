People’s voice gets priority, says Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao conducted a review meeting on long-awaited Master Plan 2041 for Warangal city at Hyderabad on Saturday with people’s representatives and officials including Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Health Minister Etala Rajender, Warangal (U) District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, MLAs Nannapuneni Narender and Aroori Ramesh, MP Banda Prakash and others.



KT Rama Rao directed them to seek public opinion and feedback regarding the new master plan, while analysing the pros and cons of the proposed draft master plan.

It has been four and a half decades since the existing master plan was put in place in the city. Even though Warangal has been growing by leaps and bounds, the governments since had failed to roll out a new master plan that addressed the needs of the city.



It may be mentioned here that the first master plan came into existence in 1971. Though it was supposed to be revised every 15 years, the successive governments failed to do so.

The Master Plan 2031 prepared in 2013 has not seen the light of the day in the undivided AP. In fact, the then State government didn’t even appoint a KUDA board.

Focus on heritage

KTR, while appreciating the efforts of KUDA in preparing the draft master plan, highlighted the need to focus on the historical and archaeological significance of Warangal. He also emphasised on the need for studying irrigation tanks, roads and colonies. Anodal officer would be appointed to coordinate with people’s representatives, he said.