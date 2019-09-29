PIL filed in Telangana High Court against Patancheru MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court with a plea to issue writ of quo warranto against G Mahipal Reddy, Patancheru MLA, directing him to show under what authority he has been holding the office of the member of the Legislative Assembly.



The said MLA was convicted in a criminal case in 2015 and was sentenced to undergo two years six months imprisonment, but has failed to disclose it in the form of an affidavit at the time of filing of nomination to contest in last Assembly elections, it pointed out.

Petitioner A Harish Yadav, resident of the city, submitted that the Additional judicial first class magistrate at Sangareddy, vide its judgment on Dec 10, 2015, had convicted Mahipal Reddy and sentenced him to imprisonment.

Principal secretary to law and legislative, secretary to TS Assembly, secretary to Election Commission of India and State chief electoral officer were named as the respondents. Matter will come up for hearing on Sept 30.