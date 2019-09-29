Telangana Congress not happy with resolution to oppose uranium exploration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party on Saturday claimed that the Assembly resolution to oppose uranium exploration in the Nallamalla forest area was not enough to stop the Centre from going ahead with exploration.

The TPCC committee responsible for the agitation against uranium exploration on Saturday demanded that the state government call a meeting of the State Wildlife Board and withdraw its earlier order that granted permission for uranium exploration.

The committee wants Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to withdraw the earlier 'go' which allowed exploration of uranium in the Nallamala forest area. They also want Rao to write to the prime minister and the Union Environment ministry, asking them to not go ahead with uranium exploration.



Senior party leader V Hanumantha Rao said, “The resolution opposes only mining and has no mention of exploration.”