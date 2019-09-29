Telangana Jagruthi to celebrate Bathukamma in 12 countries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi will celebrate Bathukamma Sambaralu at 300 places in the State and also in 12 international locations this year.

“Bathukamma had been promoting values and spiritual significance to the lives of people,” Telangana Jagruthi pesident and former MP K Kavitha said here on Saturday. Bathukamma Sambaralu started across the state from Saturday and would continue till October 6.

Bathukamma will be celebrated in Mumbai, and also in countries like USA, Australia, UK, Europe, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and in many other Middle East countries.