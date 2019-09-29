Telangana man rapes niece, offers her money to keep it a secret

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a Class II student was raped by her maternal uncle at their home in Madhapur. The accused P Dakter alias Daku forced himself on the child when she was alone at home on Friday, and then gave her money to keep it quiet.



However, the incident came to light after her mother noticed blood stains on her clothes.

Madhapur Inspector S Venkat Reddy said a case has been registered and special teams are deputed to nab the accused, who is absconding.

According to police, Dakter lived along with the victim and her parents at Chanda Nayak Thanda, Madhapur. He along with the girl’s parents are daily wagers.



On Friday afternoon, she returned from school and was at home. Dakter also returned home early from work that day. But the girl’s parents were still at work. Dakter noticing the girl was alone raped her inside the house.

She tried to cry for help, but he gagged her. After raping her, he walked out, leaving the girl alone, said the police.

In the evening, her parents returned home and found the girl lying quietly and not talking to them. Despite her mother asking what had happened, the girl kept mum.

Later, her mother noticed blood stains on her clothes and on asking her, she finally confided in her.

The couple along with the child rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint.



A case under charges of rape and POCSO is registered, and the girl was sent for medical examination, said police officials.