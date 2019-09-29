TRS to fight Maharashtra polls via independents candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is likely to field its candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Since the pink party’s candidates will not be getting the car symbol, they will be fielded as Independents.

Sources said TRS will be in the fray in Naigaon and as many as four other Assembly segments, where people with roots in Telangana are numerically strong.

“Some persons from Maharashtra approached us to field our candidates. We have to respect their request. The party will take a decision in a day or two,” a party functionary told Express.



Asked about TRS not getting car symbols, he said, “Though they may not get the car symbol, pink flags will fly in Maharashtra.”

It may be recalled that some people from Nanded district in Maharashtra recently met TRS leadership, asking it to field candidates there. Some of the people living in the region, especially those in places bordering Nizamabad district, have in the past demanded that their villages be merged with Maharashtra.



The Telangana government’s Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pension and Kalyana Lakhsmi programmes, that they are unable to subscribe to in their State, have only strengthened their convictions.

Some enthusiastic people in Nanded have even opened a TRS office there. They had recently met TRS Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh in Nizamabad on their demands for the Maharashtra polls. Leaders from Nalgaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat and Hathgaon segments, had earlier met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

However, as the pink party leadership us busy with the Huzurnagar byelection and upcoming urban local body elections, it remains to be seen if the party will enter the fray in the neighbouring State.