AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Punjab varsity’s plan to list Urdu as ‘foreign language’

He also criticised Home Minister Amit Shah over reports that CRPF personnel were having a tough time as their monthly allowance was low.

Published: 30th September 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo | Eps)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Punjab University’s proposal of to club Urdu in the ‘Foreign languages’ category and said that it cannot be categorised as such as Urdu is recognised in the Constitution.

“A language recognised by the Constitution of the country isn’t “foreign”. Urdu is used for official purposes in at least 5 states. A language cannot be foreign in its own home. Homework for PU: name the country with the largest population of Urdu speakers,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

He also criticised Home Minister Amit Shah over reports that CRPF personnel were having a tough time as their monthly allowance was low. “For large businesses, @BJP4India gives a cash bonanza. For our brave @crpfindia personnel, @AmitShah can’t spare 3k/month allowance. There cannot be a greater insult. This rhetoric of nationalism may get you votes but you cannot have it for dinner.”

“Every sector is suffering massive losses, there is no money for CRPF jawans’ ration while they serve the country. MTNL has delayed payment of salaries,” he said.

Is the govt bankrupt?
Owaisi slammed the Centre over reports that it might ask RBI for interim dividend of `30,000 crore for meeting its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP for 2019-20. “With this, Modi would’ve have taken 2.34K crore from RBI since March. Is the govt bankrupt? No Govt has taken over 50k cr in any 1 yr. @PMOIndia had said best time for surgery is when one is healthy. Guess what he’s planned for an actual sickness”

