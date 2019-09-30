Home States Telangana

BJP cites old viral video, accuses TRS and Congress of sealing secret pact

The video was shot by an individual when Rama Rao, as part of tradition of seeking support from opposition parties, went to the CLP office, where Uttam and Bhatti were present.

BJP leaders K Laxman, G Kishan Reddy and G Vivek at the core committee meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video taken during TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s visit to the CLP office
to seek support for the unanimous election of the Deputy Speaker during the Assembly session in February when vote-on-account was passed, is being used by the BJP for political mileage in the upcoming Huzurnagar bypoll.  

The saffron party is claiming that Rama Rao met TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to discuss politics and that there is a secret understanding between the two parties over the Huzurnagar bypoll.

The video was shot by an individual when Rama Rao, as part of tradition of seeking support from opposition parties, went to the CLP office, where Uttam and Bhatti were present.

In the video, Uttam, after seeing Rama Rao, reportedly states that he called him several times but the latter failed to respond to his calls. In response, Rama Rao says that he had not seen his missed calls. Later, the individual reportedly uploaded the video on social media sites and it went viral. Though the incident happened in the CLP a few months ago, the BJP is now using it to put the two parties in difficult position. BJP State unit chief K Laxman on Sunday accused the Congress and the TRS of working in tandem and alleged Uttam and Bhatti were holding secret meetings with TRS working president.  

“Videos of the three leaders holding a meeting has gone viral in social media. Uttam needs to explain about the meeting to the people of his constituency,” he  said.Laxman said that his party has been saying that the Congress and TRS were hand-in-glove and were working together to stop the BJP from growing in the State.  “People of Huzurnagar should understand the conspiracy of the two parties and support the BJP candidate in the bypoll,” he said.

BJP to form 25 panels to oversee poll preparations
The State unit of the BJP, which is planning to use the Huzurnagar bypoll as test of strength, has decided to appoint in-charges in all the mandals of the constituency to oversee the poll preparations. The party has decided to appoint about 25 committees to work to ensure party candidate Dr Kota Rama Rao’s victory. The party on Sunday held a core committee meeting under the chairmanship of party State unit chief K Laxman and attended by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, MLC N Ramchander Rao and former MP AP Jitender Reddy, and decided to appoint in-charges for the bypoll. Meanwhile, the BJP Central Election Commission on Sunday formally announced Dr Kota Rama Rao as its candidate for the Huzurnagar bypoll

