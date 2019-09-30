Don’t fall into TRS’ trap, Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy warns CPI ahead of Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the fear of imminent defeat in the upcoming Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll forced the TRS to seek the support of CPI, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed the CPI state chief Chada Venkat Reddy not to fall into the trap of the pink party as it would be against the interests of the people of the State.

A TRS delegation, comprising TRS Parliamentary Party members K Keshav Rao, Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and State planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday called on CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy at Makhdhoom Bhavan and urged him to support their party candidate in the Huzurnagar bypoll.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Uttam stated that the CPI should support the Congress party to teach the TRS a fitting lesson. “Supporting the TRS would be against the interests of the people of the State. CPI should support Congress in defeating the pink party’s candidate,” he said.

Recalling how Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao humiliated the Left parties in the last six years and also questioned their very existence, he advised the CPI leaders not to fall into TRS’s trap of fake assurances, but instead support the Congress in byelections.

Expressing confidence that the Congress will win the bypoll, Uttam said he is expecting party candidate Padmavathi to win with a majority of not less than 30,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigned in Mellachervu, Revooru, Chinthalapalem, Appannapeta, Laxmipuram, Sarvaram, Kondaigudem, Ganugabanda, Parreddy Gudem and Garakunta Thanda in Garidepally Mandal on Sunday.