Hyderabad's ‘Family man’ used friend’s car to rob homes 

Ibrahim began committing house break-ins in 2005. This went on till he was arrested in 2016.

Published: 30th September 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Family man’ Mohd Ibrahim, a notorious property offender who was arrested on Thursday, had used his friend’s black car for committing nine offences this year. He used the car primarily to avoid CCTV cameras. However, this shift in his modus operandi was not enough to save him.  
Police are, however, still investigating what forced him to lay low for three years — after his release from prison — before returning to crime.

Ibrahim began committing house break-ins in 2005. This went on until he was arrested in 2016. Back then, he was involved in 43 cases. During this period, he would roam on a bike and break into houses. After his arrest, he came to know that police had tracked his movements, with clues from CCTV footages.  

In order to prevent this, he laid low for three years. However, his financial constraints forced him to rob again. After considering how to stay under the radar, he decided to use a car. Accordingly, he began using a friend’s car after switching its number plate. He also wore a monkey cap and gloves.

The police yet again tracked the ‘black car’ using CCTV, in turn, laying their hands on this ‘most wanted’ offender.

