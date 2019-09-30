Nizamabad Police rescue Tribal girl from kidnapping

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: THE 14-year-old tribal girl, who was kidnapped from an agricultural field on Saturday at Darpally, was found at the Nizamabad bus stand on Sunday. The man, who had allegedly kidnapped her and later dropped her at the bus stand, was arrested.

According to the Nizamabad ACP, the accused Nagesh from Dubakka village had worked on the fields of the kidnapped girl’s family and has seen her around multiple times. In the name of ‘love’, he decided to kidnap her and marry without her consent. On Saturday, when the girl was grazing cattle on the field, Nagesh showed up in a car wearing a mask.

The girl, however, knew nothing about Nagesh. He reportedly had a change of heart after he learnt about the involvement of the police. He dropped the girl at the bus stand on Sunday. The duo was spotted in time by the police officers who were combing the bus stand. The accused was arrested and the girl was sent to a Sakhi centre for medical examination.