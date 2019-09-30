Home States Telangana

No claim needed, just get compensation if ATM or POS transaction fails

The compensation for various types of failed transactions starts at Rs 100 per day and applies across all authorised payment systems.

Published: 30th September 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Investors, Money, Background

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During a failed transaction at an ATM or a POS machine, whenever financial compensation is involved, it must be effected to the customer’s account suo motu, without waiting for a complaint or claim from the customer, says a recent circular from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI came up with the framework for Turn Around Time (TAT) for failed transactions and compensation payable to customers after it witnessed an increase in the number of complaints relating to failed transactions. The compensation for various types of failed transactions starts at Rs 100 per day and applies across all authorised payment systems. The directive will come into effect from October 15, 2019.
‘Failed’ transactions could be on account of various factors not directly attributable to customers, such as disruption of communication links, non-availability of cash in ATMs, time-out of sessions, and non-credit to the beneficiary’s account due to various reasons.

The RBI noted that the prescribed TAT is the outer limit for resolution of failed transactions and banks and other operator participants shall endeavour towards quicker resolution of such failed transactions.
Wherever financial compensation is involved, it shall be effected to the customer’s account without waiting for a complaint, and customers who do not get the benefit of redress as defined in the TAT, can register a complaint with the banking ombudsman of the RBI, the circular said.

Eligible if you don’t get payment

In a ‘credit-push’ funds transfer, if the beneficiary account is not credited but the debit has been effected, the credit must be effected within the prescribed time period, or a penalty must be paid to the beneficiary. If there is a delay in initiating a transaction at the originator bank’s end beyond the TAT, a penalty must be paid to the originator. Domestic transactions are covered under this framework

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Turn Around Time failed transactions
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp