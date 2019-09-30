No claim needed, just get compensation if ATM or POS transaction fails

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During a failed transaction at an ATM or a POS machine, whenever financial compensation is involved, it must be effected to the customer’s account suo motu, without waiting for a complaint or claim from the customer, says a recent circular from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI came up with the framework for Turn Around Time (TAT) for failed transactions and compensation payable to customers after it witnessed an increase in the number of complaints relating to failed transactions. The compensation for various types of failed transactions starts at Rs 100 per day and applies across all authorised payment systems. The directive will come into effect from October 15, 2019.

‘Failed’ transactions could be on account of various factors not directly attributable to customers, such as disruption of communication links, non-availability of cash in ATMs, time-out of sessions, and non-credit to the beneficiary’s account due to various reasons.

The RBI noted that the prescribed TAT is the outer limit for resolution of failed transactions and banks and other operator participants shall endeavour towards quicker resolution of such failed transactions.

Wherever financial compensation is involved, it shall be effected to the customer’s account without waiting for a complaint, and customers who do not get the benefit of redress as defined in the TAT, can register a complaint with the banking ombudsman of the RBI, the circular said.

Eligible if you don’t get payment

In a ‘credit-push’ funds transfer, if the beneficiary account is not credited but the debit has been effected, the credit must be effected within the prescribed time period, or a penalty must be paid to the beneficiary. If there is a delay in initiating a transaction at the originator bank’s end beyond the TAT, a penalty must be paid to the originator. Domestic transactions are covered under this framework