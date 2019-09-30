Home States Telangana

Rachakonda police nab five for rape, nine more for trying to ‘settle’ case

As the matter came to light, the accused persons engaged middlemen to “settle” the issue by paying the victims Rs 2.5 lakh.

HYDERABAD: Five persons accused in the gangrape case of a tribal woman, and nine others who attempted to attain a ‘compromise’ the deal with the victim’s family, have been arrested by the Rachakonda police on Sunday.

According to police, the victim and her husband had come to the city about four months ago to find a livelihood. They started working at the poultry farm of Mucha Prasanth Reddy, 30, the prime accused, for a salary of Rs 15,000. It is alleged that the employer Prashanth Reddy found that the victims’ sold some of the feeding material to another poultry farm, following which he bore a grudge against the couple.
On September 18, Prashanth Reddy manipulated the couple into going to a farmhouse at Thukkuguda village with him. He locked the couple up in two separate rooms and took turns with four others to rape and brutally assault the victim.

As the matter came to light, the accused persons engaged middlemen to “settle” the issue by paying the victims Rs 2.5 lakh. The middlemen partied with the accused for Rs 15,000, and handed over the remaining to the family, while forcibly taking their signatures.

