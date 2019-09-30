Home States Telangana

Students use M Tech course as paid parking space to pursue other interests: IIT-H

Published: 30th September 2019 05:58 AM

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hiking the course fee to Rs 2 lakh per year and stopping the payment of stipends to all students of M.Tech programmes will be some of the new measures at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). These measures are being hailed by officials of the IITs as a revolutionary step towards changing the landscape of post-graduate education in the country and aligning them with global trends.

These were part of the four recommendations made during the IIT Council meeting in New Delhi on Friday by the IIT-Hyderabad director, Prof BS Murty, who was part of a three-member committee which also included IIT-Jammu director Prof Manoj S Gaur and IIT-Delhi director Prof M Balakrishnan. The recommendations were accepted by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal.

According to a media release by IIT-Hyderabad on Sunday, many students join the M Tech course at IITs only for the sake of using the institution as a “paid parking space to pursue other interests”. The release said that a number of students who join the M Tech programme at IIT take up jobs and drop out of the course midway. Also, as B Tech is the only eligibility criteria for pursuing a PhD at IITs, M Tech students who secure PhD admission drop out in order to pursue the same.

One of the recommendations made by the committee was increasing the course fee to Rs 2 lakh per year over the next three years, to ensure that students who join the course do not drop out. The release pointed out that needy students should be supported by the Central government through Direct Benefit Transfer. The fee hike, however, will not impact those who are presently studying at IITs.

Another recommendation made during the IIT Council meeting was to stop the present stipend given to all M Tech students as a half-time teaching assistantship and award it only to competent students, depending on the need for teachers at the institution. These selected students would get a higher amount of assistantship than the present Rs 12,400 per month.

The third recommendation was that the top one percentile students qualifying GATE in each discipline should be offered full fellowships for five years, on par with regular PhD fellowships, to join any institution of their choice to pursue PhD.

The last recommendation was of evolving a clear mechanism for students sponsored from the industry and for industry-sponsored courses.

