TRS seeks CPI support, gets no assurances

CPI’s Venkat Reddy says the party will discuss the issue from all angles before taking an appropriate decision

Published: 30th September 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leaders with CPI’s Chada Venkat Reddy and Azeez Pasha at the CPI office in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS party, which is leaving no stone unturned to win the Huzurnagar bypoll scheduled for October 21, on Sunday sought the support of the CPI. However, the CPI State leadership did not give the pink party any kind of assurance and said that a decision on the issue would be taken at the State Executive Committee meeting to be held on October 1.

A delegation, consisting of TRS Parliamentary Party leaders K Keshav Rao, Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, called on CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy at Makhdhoom Bhavan on Sunday and urged him to support their party’s candidate in the Huzurnagar byelection.

The meeting reportedly lasted over 30 minutes. Later, the trio told the media that they met the CPI State chief on the direction of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and sought the former’s support for the Huzurnagar bypoll.

“We are satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. We are hopeful that CPI will support our candidate,” Keshav Rao stated.They claimed that since the CPI was working towards the development and welfare of the people and the TRS too believe in that, the former should help in the upcoming polls.

The  CPI secretary stated that a  decision on supporting the TRS in the bypoll would be taken at the party’s state executive meeting. “Party will discuss the issue from all the angles and take an appropriate decision,” he said.  

He, however, stated that the TRS government should have consulted opposition parties on important issues like uranium exploration, new revenue law and Podu lands.  Interestingly, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, whose wife Padmavathi is the Congress candidate for the Huzurnagar bypoll, had also sought support from the CPI.

He too was told that the party would take a decision after the executive meeting. The TRS is using all kinds of means to see that the party wins the bypoll. It has never lost a bypoll in the last six years and this time too, it wants to continue the tradition, hence, it is making an all-out effort to grab the seat.

