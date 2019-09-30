Union Minister of State for Agriculture calls for slogans like ‘PoK belongs to India’

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Purushottam Rupala on Sunday said that the time has come to raise slogans like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India. While addressing a gathering during the ‘Jan Jagran’ rally, he alleged that three princely states — Hyderabad, Junagadh and Kashmir — did not get freedom even after India got Independence.

Even though the then home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, brought freedom for two of the three states, Kashmir was still left out. The minister went on to allege that the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru kept Kashmir in his hand without acting.