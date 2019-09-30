Home States Telangana

Vikarabad residents seek Waqf Board’s help to protect graveyard

The matter pertains to a two-acre portion of the graveyard land, which was donated by one Abdul Hameed.

Published: 30th September 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Locals of Bomraspet in Vikarabad met Mohammed Saleem, the chairman of Waqf Board, urging the body to protect five acres of graveyard land, which is allegedly being captured by land grabbers. On September 26, a few locals entered the graveyard, damaged its gate and mesh boundary. MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan urged Vikarabad police to take action in the matter. “The land grabbers threatened the masjid committee members of dire consequences, if they ever came to the graveyard land,” Amjed Ullah Khan, MBT spokesperson said.

The matter pertains to a two-acre portion of the graveyard land, which was donated by one Abdul Hameed. However, two persons still claim ownership over the land. Locals allege that goons sent by them caused damage to the graveyard.

TAGS
Waqf Board Mohammed Saleem Bomraspet Vikarabad police
