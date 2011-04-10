NEW DELHI: Come summer, the Government of India goes topless.

Unable to face the heat generated by the P J Thomas CVC scandal and Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption campaign, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s Government is perspiring to fill up the posts of seven secretaries in key Central ministries like home, defence, finance and foreign affairs that will all fall vacant in the next three months, besides finding suitable candidates for a new CVC and Information and Technology secretary.

Most important of all, Cabinet Secretary K M Chandrasekhar, Kerala (1970), will retire on June 14, after having served for four years. To fill this sensitive position, the Government will have to sweat it out to find his immediate replacement since it is the bureaucratic overlord’s responsibility to find suitable candidates to fill seats that are slated to fall empty beginning May 31.

Of all the ministries, the hardest hit will be the Finance Ministry; two of the three secretaries retire in May making their replacements inevitable.

In the current climate of corruption, since the finance ministry deals with all levels in politics, corporate and government, suitable candidates need to be identified urgently. Two secretaries—Finance and Expenditure Secretary Sushma Nath, Madhya Pradesh cadre (1974), and Revenue Secretary Sunil Mitra, West Bengal cadre (1975)—retire in May.

Home Secretary G K Pillai, Kerala (1972), retires on June 30; his successor needs to be appointed a month in advance to learn the tricks of the trade from his able predecessor. The Government would have no time to breathe, because in July, Defence Secretary Pradeep Kumar, Haryana (1972), and foreign secretary Nirupama Rao, 1973 batch IFS officer, retire. India faces new challenges in these two sectors: while the new Defence Secretary will oversee buying worth billions of dollars of armaments, Rao’s successor will need to hone skills to deal with China.

However, the immediate concern is to appoint a new Central Vigilance Commissioner whose post has been unoccupied since March 3. Though the CVC’s signature is not mandatory for empanelling secretaries, and the Commission’s members can also clear the names, the Government, in the wake of the recent controversy, wants to have the new CVC in place to avoid further controversy.

The whole process of selecting the new CVC will take at least a month, said sources. There are three categories of people mentioned in the guidelines for selection—senior secretaries, secretaryranked officers in PSUs or eminent personalities “with outstanding merit and impeccable integrity.” deadline is April 25. However, government sources say the whole process of selecting the new CVC will take at least a month.

However, there is a catch in selections. If Manmohan Singh keeps his promise of reshuffling his Cabinet after the results of the Assembly polls are out on May 13, there may be a change at the top level in some ministries, which will automatically affect the appointment of top bureaucrats. Meanwhile, the political air is hotting up in Lutyens’ Delhi.