THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What’s in a name? A lot, if we go by techie population of Kerala, who are much amused by the way Google has disapproved the advertisement of Barcamp, a usergenerated informal event, on its website, mistaking it for an alcohol product.

Barcamp is an open, participatory workshop attended by techies, bloggers, entrepreneurs and even students.

To earn more reach, BarcampKerala organisers decided to go for a banner ad campaign in Google, but according to Kenny Jacob, a techie, who created the ad using the Google template in Adword, even after submitting the ad for screening to the Google, it was not approved.

“I received the communication saying it can’t be approved since it contains the word ‘BAR’ which is against the Adwords policy.” Techies are surprised that Google has no idea of Barcamp which is an international event. The Google’s ad policy complies with the policies of the Indian government and does not allow ads related to smoking and alcohol consumption. In a mail sent to Kenny, the customer care of Adwords in India has warned that if the ads created by the group are banned in future, they would not be in a position to help.