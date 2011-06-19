NEW DELHI: Two years after the model school plan was conceived, HRD Minister Kapil Sibal proposed at a recent Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) meet attended by state education ministers, that his ministry would set up 2,500 PPP-model schools in the ‘non-educationally backward’ blocks across the country. The ministry will thus set up better schools where there’s no shortage of quality education—no priv­ate partner is coming forward to set up schools where there’s no one to shell out high fees.

In a hurry to get his PPP-mode school plan started, Sibal seems to be willing to make allowances to the private partners who would put their funds in to the dream project. If the proposal goes through, they’ll have the right to fix the management quota fee. Sibal is keen that the scheme gets off the ground by 2012-13. The proposal, however, is yet to get the Union Cabinet nod.

“Easing the budget constraints is the rationale behind the PPP model. Allowing private partners to fix management quota fees is an incentive to woo the private sector,” an HRD Ministry official admitted.

The PPP mode formulated by the HRD Ministry will allow any trust, society or a Section 25 company to set up school. Land has to be acquired by the private party which will also have to build the infrastructure. State governments will have to facilitate procurement of land, besides providing uniforms and textbooks.

According to the proposal, private partners would get a concession period of 10 years and states have to support after 10 years on mutually agreeable terms. Maintaining that many private schools in the country were violating the affiliation Bye-laws of CBSE, Sibal wanted CABE approval for the proposed Prohibition of Unfair Practices in Schools and Intermediate Colleges Bill, 2011 to arrest the trend of adoption of unfair practices in school education

Charging of exorbitantly high fee and fees on inadmissible items, non-refund of fee, non-payment of adequate salaries to the teachers and not providing facilities commensurate with the fee charged are some of the violations by the private schools cited by the ministry.

The CABE meeting decided to form a panel to formulate the draft legislation to arrest the trend of adoption of unfair practices in school education.