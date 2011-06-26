LUCKNOW: “ In abhiyukton mein ek ka naam to Mulayam Singh Yadav bhi hai jisne ladkiyon ke saath balatkar kiya (One of the accused in the rape case is Mulayam Singh Yadav), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said with a smile at a press conference in Lucknow on June 19.

She was announcing her Government’s strategy to check the growing cases of crime against women in the state. She then clarified: “ Yeh Mulayam Singh Yadav Samajawadi Party wala nahin hai (this Mulayam Singh Yadav is not the Samajwadi Party chief).” The smile had become a laugh by then, the Bahujan Samaj Party leader’s way of expressing that the Opposition was blowing some incidents out of proportion.

Even if they are overreacting, the Opposition rage against what it calls the deteriorating law and order situation, especially crimes against women, forced Mayawati out of her residence to announce a series of corrective measures. She was smiling, however. And why shouldn’t she be? The Samajwadi Party is at its lowest ebb, a place the Congress has been for years in Uttar Pradesh now, and where it has the Bharatiya Janata Party for company; it’s a divided Opposition in the year before Assembly elections and they’ve grabbed at the opportunity like drowning men clutching at straws.

The furore was to be expected: a girl was stabbed in the eyes for resisting rape, senior government doctors have been killed or have died in mysterious circumstances in jail, a girl has been raped and burnt alive, another was assaulted and probably killed in a police station. Sharp media coverage has added teeth to the Opposition onslaught, and a sense of insecurity and fear now pervades the state.