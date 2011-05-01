CUTTACK: Orissa’s ‘Steel Rush’ has screeched to a halt. Lack of progress on project implementation seems to have stirred the Naveen Patnaik government off its slumber. Concerned that its much-proclaimed industry-driven progress is slipping out of hand, the government has moved to put dilly-dallying projects on notice.

In 2002, when Bhusan Power and Steel Ltd. signed an MoU with the state to set up a 2.3 million tonne steel-and-power project at Lapanga, Sambalpur, and commissioned it in 2005, the steel script began to take shape, with Posco, Arcelor-Mittal and Tata as protagonists.

Six years and 50 MoUs later, the storyline seems to have taken a twist. The wave of steel-steered industrialisation has hit a seething wall: of failed land acquisitions, mining leases and bitter water wars.

These big three have become the face of collective failure and symbols of the government’s inability to create favourable conditions for industry, as none have managed to break ground. Of a total of around `4.41 lakh crore pledged for steel, power, aluminium, cement and other projects, these three account for over `1.06 lakh crore.

The balloon of industry-driven progress of Orissa might go bust. The global steel boom, fuelled by the 2010 China Olympics has died down. Markets have returned to their usual self and steel is no longer as remunerative as it was two-three years back. Consequence: a flight of industries is looming large. With a host of MoUs about to expire, a lot of investors are wary of seeking extension.

Korean steelmaker Posco’s MoU—India’s biggest FDI of `51,000 crore—for a 12 MTPA steel plant has lapsed, but the project is yet to move an inch. Arcelor- Mittal too rushed in for a 12 MTPA plant in Keonjhar worth `40,000 crore, over 8,000 acres. The MoU expires in seven months and backout is a possibility.

Tata Steel, first among giants to come, has suffered the most for advancing its six MTPA Kalinganagar project. Still haunted by the police firing that claimed 13 lives while acquiring land in 2006, it is struggling to make good in the face of continuing resistance.

Posco has shown the way in many respects. The resistance to land acquisition for the plant matured into a statewide agitation, while the Ministry of Environment and Forests held back conditional forest and environment clearance for non-compliance of FRA.

The MoU signing spree started in 2002 when Orissa lured investors with promise of mines, land, water and electricity to set up their industries. They later found the promise of mines was only in policy.