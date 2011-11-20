LUCKNOW: “I will throw Mulayam Singh Yadav, Amar Singh and erring officers into jail when voted to power for the multi-crore scandals during their regime.” This was Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s refrain during electioneering before the 2007 Assembly polls. She won, and a BSP government was formed in May 2007. Mayawati did order a series of inquiries into the alleged scandals during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, but she has failed to keep her word on imprisoning Mulayam Singh Yadav (MSY) and his aides. In a strange turn of events, most of these inquiries have ended up clearing the alleged taint around the SP chief and other officers named in the so-called scandals.

The police recruitment scandal of 2007-08 best exemplifies all that went wrong with Maya’s vendetta. Acting on the complaints of some BSP MLAs alleging mass irregularities in the recruitment of 18,000 police constables in the MSY regime, the CM had ordered an inquiry and set up a panel, headed by senior IPS officer Shailja Kant Mishra, to submit a report on this. The S K Mishra Committee went to the extent of not only confirming large-scale irregularities, but also hinted at sexual exploitation of female cadets by a powerful SP minister. This sparked a state-wide furore; the Maya government was forced to distance itself from the sexual insinuations. Later, 121 police officers, including some very senior ones who were members of the Police Selection Board, were chargesheeted. Some were suspended; others faced departmental inquiries, while others were named in the FIRs. Before further action could be taken, the newly recruited constables, whose services had been terminated by the Maya government, went to court. In a stunning blow to the BSP government, not only did the court quash the dismissal orders, but also justified the selection and ordered reinstatement of the 18,000 sacked constables.

The BSP government withheld the promotions of tainted officers in the name of departmental inquiries against them, as recommended by the Mishra Committee. Last week, however, the government decided not only to promote the same officers, but also gave up on prosecuting them. “If this is what was to happen, then why waste so much money in inquiries, in pursuing the cases in the court and denying the officers their due promotion in over last four years,” an ADG-rank officer told The Sunday Standard.

The same pattern of behaviour is visible across other cases, the Mayawati government proving itself incapable of nailing any public servant in the so-called scandals that were so relentlessly highlighted during the last election campaign. For instance, an inquiry was ordered into the alleged murky deals of prime land of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC). The BSP government ordered an inquiry to target Amar Singh, who was not only the most trusted hand of then chief minister Mualyam Singh Yadav, but also headed the UP State Development Council, and also dealt with UPSIDC. The intention was to book Amar Singh in the UPSIDC irregularities.

The chief minister was so serious about pursuing the investigations, that it was first time in Uttar Pradesh that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up. The then-chief engineer of the UPSIDC, Arun Mishra, managing director Chanchal Tewari and joint managing director Dhanlaxmi, were all named in the FIR. Again, nothing came of the Maya move; the government has ended up cosy with the same officers. Arun Mishra, who is in jail in connection with a different money-laundering case, was reinstated by the BSP government; Tewari is now Secretary of the Forest Department. IAS officer Dhanlaxmi did not face any action either.

The SIT was also asked to probe the much-publicised PDS scandal. That inquiry was aimed at booking Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiyya, an independent MLA who was not only very close to Amar Singh and Mulayam Singh Yadav and held the portfolio of Food and Civil Supplies, but was a key opponent of Mayawati, who had sent him to jail under POTA in her previous regime for conspiring to eliminate her physically. The SIT failed miserably in this case. A CBI probe was ordered by the High Court in reponse to a public interest litigation.

The other so-called scams in the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and NOIDA land allotments are yet to be investigated fully. The chief minister had also ordered an inquiry into the `90 crore Lohia Path in Lucknow, made during the Mulayam regime. The inquiry was conducted by senior IAS officer Vijay Shankar Pandey who brought in experts from IIT-Kanpur. Again, no real action was taken against anyone, barring a few subordinate officials.

“It was a clear-cut case of political vendetta by the head of one political party against a rival. The chief minister ordered inquiries into cases that lacked substance,” said a senior IPS officer of ADG rank.

History may repeating itself as farce this time around. SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, and his brother and leader of the Opposition Shivpal Singh Yadav, are promising the same, as the campaign for next year’s Assembly elections picks up. They say they will send Mayawati and her key aides to jail for “plundering thousands of crores of rupees from the state treasury in the last four years”. Even the BJP has released a list of 100 scandals of the Mayawati regime. The politics of vendetta thrives.