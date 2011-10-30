NEW DELHI: The various civil aviation committees that were formed last year have gone into snooze mode without a single meeting taking place in the larger part of 2011, after Vayalar Ravi took over the additional charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Whether it was the ministry’s preoccupation with the Air India mess or sheer inertia, it is anybody’s guess.

Take, for instance, the Civil Aviation Economic Advisory Council (CAEAC) that was formed on December 9 last year with a mandate to meet every three months with over 15 members on its board. Not a single meeting has taken place after the first meeting. The council was formed ‘for the consequential requirement for sustainable and inclusive growth and passenger facilitation’.

Sudhakar Reddy, President of the Air Passengers Association of India who is also a stakeholder in the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), Working Group on Regulatory Frame Work to Protect Consumer Interest Including Disclosure of Tariffs and Conditions of Service by Domestic Airlines, Security Advisory Council to Civil Aviation (Sacca), Working Group for Examining the Feasibility of Setting up of Ombudsman for Civil Aviation, said that any meeting he attended on any of these committees took place on January 18 this year.

“All these committees should be meeting as often as possible to strengthen the agendas they were formed for. If not, at least every quarter as per the original plan. It has been 9-10 months since the last meeting took place. This is no justice to the aim with which these committees were formed,” Reddy said.

Apparently, during the recent International Civil Aviation Negotiation conference in Mumbai, some section of the media had asked Ravi on the status of ombudsman in civil aviation only after which the minister got his secretaries to arrange for the next meeting in the coming week.

Even the crucial Civil Aviation Safety Advisory Council (CASAC) that was formed in June last year, following the horrific Mangalore Air India Express crash, met last on May 24 this year. The council was formed to ‘advise the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to further strengthen aviation safety environment through synergisation of available expertise and comprises experts from airlines, flight operations, airworthiness, aerodromes, air navigation services, aircraft engineering, human performance.’ But little follow-up has happened thereafter.

“Originally, it was decided to meet every three months and then civil aviation minister Praful Patel said we should meet every month on CASAC. But for reasons best known to the ministry, the CASAC didn’t meet. Maybe they will meet next month. Secretary, DGCA should be available,” said V Krishnan, retired ATC (Air Traffic Control) expert who is also part of the CASAC.