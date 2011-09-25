NEW DELHI: Like Hamlet’s ghost, the ghost of the 2G scam hovers around the head of UPA’s Mr Clean, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. His finance minister Pranab Mukherjee has put him in a spot through the note indicating that his bête noire and Home Minister P Chidambaram had a role to pay in the allotment of spectrum that began under Dayanidhi Maran’s tenure as telecom minister in UPA I in 2006. This has had in unforeseen consequences.

One, the chronology of events that unfolded shows that Manmohan Singh was aware of each and every step that was taken in the issue of 2G licences.

Two, both Chidambaram as then finance minister and his senior officials had kept insisting for 10 months that pricing should be included in the terms of reference.

The genesis of the 2G Scam: Dayanidhi Maran becomes telecom minister on 27 May 2005.

On November 3, 2005, the government announces increase in FDI from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.

On 14 December 2005, Maran announces the United Access Services Licence guidelines without consulting TRAI. These have no mention of procedures or first come first served basis: instead spectrum can be allotted without any defines process at 2001 prices. No Cabinet decision was taken to approve these decisions.

On 11 January 2006, knowing exactly how much spectrum is available in each circle, Maran writes to the PM that the availability but non-allocation of spectrum licences is causing a bottleneck in the growth of the telecom sector.