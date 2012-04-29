MUMBAI: After building residential and commercial projects across India and the much-touted ‘world cities’ in Jaipur and Chennai, Mahindra Lifespaces Limited is now planning a foray into affordable housing. The property development arm of the $14.4-billion Mahindra Group is in the process of acquiring land for low-cost housing projects in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The projects will comprise 1,000-2,000 units across 10 acres. The houses are likely to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

The company expects low-cost housing to become a scale driver in the long-term and enable it to leverage presence in existing markets. “Housing of any type, be it affordable or luxury, has good potential in an under-supplied market like India. But the only way affordable housing can work is through the private-public partnership model,” says Anshul Jain, CEO, DTZ India. Tata Housing, Omaxe, Ansal API, Unitech and Usha Martin are some of the key players that have forayed into affordable housing in recent years.