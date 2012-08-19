Before the disastrous results in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections brought a temporary halt to it early this summer, it was Rahul Gandhi who was trying to position himself as the saviour of the farmer who didn’t want to give up his land for development. But Mamata Banerjee has since hijacked the issue from him through a low-key but catchy public contact programme—throwing in a few jingles on FM radio and youthful Facebook interactions—across the plains of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and hilly Himachal Pradesh.

In recent weeks, it’s been impossible to miss on FM channels a series of well-crafted Trinamool Congress ads, squarely addressing the unresolved issue of land acquisition, which touches a raw nerve in the states.

It may not seem a very serious threat at first. Seeking to build on the “credibility” the Trinamool Congress garnered during the Singur and Nandigram agitations, they practically set themselves up in the ads as the first point of grievance redressal for anyone with an issue on land being acquired. So when Mamata comes to meet the beleaguered Prime Minister Manmmohan Singh next week, it is she who would be calling the shots on the latest draft of the Land Acquisition Bill (prepared by Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh) that the crisis-ridden Centre desperately wants to push through this session of Parliament.

The Jairam-authored ‘please-Mamata’ redefinition of land acquisition—to be allowed only for public-private-partnership projects, only meant for infrastructural and social development, and 80 per cent acquisition to be done by the industry at market rates—or the escape clause allowing state governments (West Bengal, to be specific) to put the onus of land acquisition entirely on industry/project handlers, may not please Mamata.

Mamata’s gameplan around the volatile land acquisition issue would reveal why she’s not only set to derail the UPA’s desperate bid to revive the economy, but also ready to hijack the Congress’ best-known political prop. She wants to be known and recognized as the messiah of the masses and a champion of the aam aadmi, a senior TMC leader admits.

-Sunday Standard